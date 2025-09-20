Kings excited to give Ontario the NHL game it deserves as the Empire Classic returns to Toyota Arena

Jim Hiller’s first experience watching a game in Ontario from above came during the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs.

It was after the Kings were eliminated from the postseason themselves but the Ontario Reign were still playing, having advanced into Round 3 for the first time since 2016. Hiller had been behind the bench for exhibition games in that building before but for an AHL game, considering conflicting schedules, it was his first opportunity to watch. Although the Reign lost that night, ending their season, Hiller walked away impressed with what he had witnessed.

“What a crowd,” he recalled. “I came away from that, the building was electric, what a place to play in the American League. Their fans support our American League team and the games we’ve played in there, they’ve been loud for us. It’s a terrific hockey market, I love the building, so we’re always excited to get out there.”

Games like tomorrow’s Empire Classic are special for those who get to attend them, because they’re just something a little bit different. While it’s always nice to have the familiarity of an NHL building, the crowds are rarely full, with fans typically looking forward to Opening Night shortly thereafter. And that makes sense.

When you play in an AHL market, though, it’s typically the only taste of NHL action in a given season. For Ontario, that day is tomorrow, with a collection of LA Kings players set to make the trip to the Inland Empire to begin the preseason schedule. It won’t be the entire NHL roster, but there will be established NHL regulars in the game, alongside players who have played AHL games in Ontario as well as some of the organization’s top prospects.

Greeting that group will be what is already a nearly sold out crowd, ready to embrace the NHL. There isn’t an NHL Opening Night to look forward to in Ontario, but that’s what makes tomorrow’s game so unique, with a little extra juice that you might normally see in the preseason.

“It adds a little bit of electricity to the building and I think it gets the players going a little bit more,” Hiller added. “Sometimes, with the veteran players, it’s harder to motivate them in early preseason, but I know it’s special. A lot of the guys played there on their way through to the Kings, too, so they’ve been in the building, they can appreciate those fans.”

Hiller is right on the number of guys who came through the ranks.

On the 2025 training camp roster, 14 players have played at least one game for both the Kings and the Reign. Several of those players are expected to be in the lineup tomorrow for the Kings in their preseason opener. While that roster will be released tomorrow morning, it didn’t stop several of those players from talking about their time in Ontario earlier today.

Take Alex Turcotte for example. His favorite memories from Ontario are actually exactly the same as Hiller’s. Turcotte was on the ice in that playoff game, getting his first extended taste of playoff action at the professional level.

“They showed up every night,” he said of the fans in Ontario in that playoff run.

For Turcotte and so many others, the path to Los Angeles had a stop in Ontario. Turcotte played parts of four AHL seasons with the Reign, totaling 126 regular-season games, in addition to 13 more in the playoffs. He left with fond memories and knows what a stop in Ontario meant in the process of growing and developing, both professionally and personally.

“Obviously a lot of us went through there, so they saw us when we were just getting here and starting off our pro careers, they’ve seen us grow up almost,” Turcotte said of the fans in Ontario. “I’m sure they’ll really enjoy seeing guys on the Kings that went up through there, playing in front of them again on a different level. We hope they have fun and I know some of the guys are looking forward to going back and playing there again and having that support.”

Defenseman Brandt Clarke was on that team as well, as he put together one of the more impressive rookie campaigns from a defenseman in Reign history.

Clarke was selected to the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic, representing the Reign at that event. With 44 points from 48 games, Clarke was selected to the AHL’s Second All-Star team at the end of the season, as well as the All-Rookie team.

While the dynamic young defenseman wasn’t positive if he’d be in the lineup or not, if he is, he is relishing the opportunity to get back to Toyota Arena and play there once again.

“If I’m fortunate enough to play, I’ll be excited to do that,” Clarke said. “I love being out there, the fans are always awesome and I’m so appreciative of my time there, everyone I met was so kind. If I can go play again there, put on a good show for the fans, that’d be awesome.”

For forward Akil Thomas, coming from a different Ontario up in Canada, he was almost taken aback by how strong the support was when he played with the Reign.

You don’t know what you don’t know. For players coming into what you’d call a non-traditional hockey market, you don’t always know what to expect. The support, though, was anything but non-traditional for Thomas, who spoke highly of his games played in Ontario.

“They’re diehard fans there and I probably wasn’t expecting that going into Ontario, I didn’t really know, but it’s huge there,” Thomas recalled back. “If I go there tomorrow and see the same faces, that’s going to be special. I’m really thankful for the fans in Ontario.”

In hearing from several players after today’s practice, there were few Ontario alums who weren’t excited for the game tomorrow. Whether they play or not, they know what Toyota Arena is like and what a game like this means to a good fanbase.

Defenseman Jacob Moverare, who ranks third in Ontario Reign history in games played by a defenseman, likes being a part of a group now with the Kings that went through the system together and is now playing together with at the NHL level. He called it a “really good atmosphere” at Reign games and said it’d be “really cool” to play there again tomorrow, if called upon.

For forward Andre Lee, who split the 2024-25 season between Los Angeles and Ontario, he echoed what many of his teammates said. He’s enjoyed his time playing with the Reign and the support consistently shown when he’s been on the ice, whether that’s been during an exhibition game with the Kings or a game with the Reign.

“It’s fun and I think it means a lot to the fans out there,” Lee said. “They always come to support us and I think they’re happy that the big club is coming to play there. I think they’ll enjoy it. I’ve played there a lot in these three years and I think the fans will love it. It’s special and it’s nice of the organization to bring the big club out there and show some appreciation for the fans out there.”

Forward Jeff Malott was in a similar boat.

He was with the Reign for the bulk of last season until March, when injuries to Turcotte and forward Tanner Jeannot opened up a spot in the lineup. Malott’s play in the AHL earned him that look and he never returned, playing 12 NHL games in the regular season and six more in the playoffs. Still, he never took for granted how much he enjoyed his time leading up to that point and should be play tomorrow, he’s excited to get back there for the day.

“It’s exciting for the people in Ontario, they totally deserve it. They’re there for us every night and they’re cheering guys on that will eventually make the step to the next level and they might not get the opportunity to watch those guys again, except for this game. We’re really excited to be playing out there and it’s awesome every time we get the chance to play for the fans in Ontario.”

I think you get the point.

It’s a great way to kick off the preseason for the Kings, showing some love to a place that has shown so much love to so many members of the organization.

The Kings and Ducks will hit the ice tomorrow at 3 PM at Toyota Arena. Fewer than 500 tickets remain for the Empire Classic, the first game of the preseason for the Kings. If you’re still looking to attend, the last of what’s still available can be found HERE.