2/2 Preview – Optional Skate in Detroit + Motown Mentality, Starting Fast & Finishing Strong

WHO: Los Angeles Kings (23-16-7) @ Detroit Red Wings (20-20-6)

WHAT: NHL REGULAR-SEASON GAME

WHEN: Wednesday, February 2 @ 4:30 PM Pacific

WHERE: Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI

HOW TO FOLLOW: VIDEO: Bally Sports West – AUDIO – iHeart Radio – TWITTER: @DooleyLAK & @LAKings

TONIGHT’S MATCHUP: We made it! Final game of a six-game trip here on the East Coast, with the long stay concluding this evening against the Detroit Red Wings.

HEAD-TO-HEAD: The Kings have won eight of the last 10 head-to-head matchups against the Red Wings, including three of the last four in Detroit. LA had a record-setting performance the last time these teams met, as the Kings tied a franchise record for shots in a single period, with 27, in a 4-0 victory on home ice. Dustin Brown led the way with two assists in that game, while four different Kings scored in the victory.

KINGS VITALS: The Kings enter tonight’s action on the cusp of the best six-game roadtrip in franchise history. LA has already tied its best six-game trip with eight points, and with one or two points this evening, would set an internal record for most points collected from a six away from home.

Goaltender Jonathan Quick did not skate this morning during the optional, which precedent suggests that the veteran netminder will take us into the All-Star Break. Quick brings with him an 11-14-1 career mark against the Detroit Red Wings, along with a .907 save percentage and a 2.73 goals-against average.

The Kings held an optional morning skate today in Detroit, as has typically been the case on the day of game following full practice days. We got a good glimpse into tonight’s potential lineup during yesterday’s practice and it appears as if we won’t see any changes made from the way the team lined up in Pittsburgh on Sunday, barring anything happening outside the team’s control.

Once again, defensemen Mikey Anderson and Matt Roy will be out of the lineup, with rookies Jacob Moverare and Austin Strand appearing set to retain their places. Christian Wolanin is also an option on the backend, after he was recalled from AHL-Ontario on Monday, while forwards Carl Grundstrom and Rasmus Kupari are also options to check in up front.

For reference, here’s how the Kings lined up against the Penguins –

Iafallo – Kopitar – Kempe

Moore – Danault – Arvidsson

Athanasiou – Byfield – Brown

Lemieux – Lizotte – Kaliyev

Moverare – Doughty

Bjornfot – Durzi

Maatta – Strand

Quick / Petersen / Ingham

RED WINGS VITALS: Detroit enters tonight’s action tied for the league’s third-largest disparity between home record and road record. The Red Wings are six games above .500 on home ice, and six games below .500 on the road, with that +12 mark trailing only Florida (+18) and Dallas (+13).

Forwards Tyler Bertuzzi and Dylan Larkin rank tied for fourth in the NHL with 15 goals at home this season, with Larkin also tied for tenth in home points. Defenseman Moritz Seider ranks inside the league’s Top 10 in assists and points at home this season amongst blueliners.

Goaltender Alex Nedjelkovic has started the last two games for the Red Wings and eight of the last ten games and is tonight’s projected starter in Detroit. Nedeljkovic played his first career game against the Kings back in January and made 38 saves on 41 shots in the defeat in Los Angeles.

Per Ansar Khan of MLive.com, here’s how Detroit lined up yesterday during practice –

#RedWings lines in practice:

Namestnikov-Larkin-Raymond

Fabbri-Suter-Bertuzzi

Erne-Rasmussen-Zadina

Givani Smith-Veleno-Gagner (Gemel Smith)

Oesterle-Seider

Staal-Hronek

DeKeyser-Lindstrom

Vrana and Stecher practicing in blue non-contact jerseys. pic.twitter.com/DZpU3Eqe5k — Ansar Khan (@AnsarKhanMLive) February 1, 2022

Detroit saw forward Jakub Vrana and defenseman Troy Stetcher practice yesterday in non-contact jerseys. Both players are still on injured reserve, however, alongside forwards Riley Barber, Carter Rowney and Mitchell Stephens.

Notes –

Mo-Town Mindset

It’s human nature to look ahead, isn’t it?

It’s no secret that the Kings have a nice break in front of them once the buzzer sounds and the third period ends after tonight’s game. But there are still 60 minutes of hockey to be played for the Kings between now and then, and it’s an important 60 minutes as they try to cap things off with two more points.

The team is saying all the right things. They know that there is still a job to do today, and the mentality, at least in media scrums, is positive. Entering tonight’s game at 3-0-2 seems to be a driving factor for the Kings, with an internal realization that they can cap things off in a huge way with another point or two points here in Detroit.

Adrian Kempe, Sean Durzi and Blake Lizotte spoke on the team’s mindset and mentality heading into tonight’s game.

Kempe – We’ll leave it out there, empty the tank heading into the break. I think we’ve had a really good roadtrip so far, won a lot of games and played good hockey, good enough to give us a chance to win every game. We want to keep that going. Everyone knows we have the break coming up, so we’ve got to give it all [in Detroit].

Durzi – We’ve got one more game left, a lot of guys are going to be dialed in for it because of how well we’ve done on the roadtrip. I think it’s the most important game of the roadtrip, especially since we have the extended break afterward, but I think we’ve done a good job. [Yesterday] was a really good day of practice, getting dialed in on things and I think the focus has been good. We’re pretty dialed in here.

Lizotte – Everyone wants to get to the break, but there’s an attention to staying focused. I think we all just want to empty our gas tanks, it’s the end of a roadtrip, but there’s nothing to save it for. Empty the gas tanks tonight and leave nothing in the locker room.

Saying the right things is good, and the Kings seem to be in the right state of mind. Now, when the puck drops later on today, it’s about executing it.

Starting Fast……

Building off of the note earlier, the Kings are facing a team tonight that is very good on home ice, with Detroit owning one of the league’s largest disparities between home record and road record.

At +12, just two teams in the NHL have a larger gap in games over .500 on home ice as opposed to on the road. That sets up a tricky opponent in Detroit, a team that is exactly even this season, but six games over the midway mark here at Little Caesars Arena.

Starting tonight’s game the right way is the first key to counteracting that, something that Blake Lizotte discussed earlier today.

“Just get out to a good start,” he said. “Forechecking, playing our game, grab some of that momentum. This team, if they get the momentum in their home barn, it can be tough to come back from that. I think for us, it’s important for us to come out sharp and play our game right from the start.”

When these two teams last met, 24 days prior, the Kings had perhaps their best start to a game this season. With 27 shots on goal in the opening period, compared to just two against, the Kings were on it from the get-go, opening up a 2-0 lead in the process.

That is something that likely will not escape the minds of tonight’s opponent, a team that is better in their own building and likely determined to avoid a similar fate in the first period. Todd McLellan was mindful of that this morning, putting attention to detail early on in tonight’s game as a key to establishing early success.

“The start will be important,” he said. “We had a real good first period against them in our building three weeks or a month ago and they’re not going to forget that. They’ll be fully prepared to play at a high pace and do the things that they need to do so that doesn’t happen again. Our attention to detail early, our execution early is going to be really important, I think, and from there, we can get into the game. If we’re not ready to go, we’ll be chasing the game the whole night.”

……Finishing Strong

As noted above, players are talking about the desire to “empty the tank” tonight. There’s no back-to-back, no upcoming games, and outside of Adrian Kempe and his upcoming trip to Las Vegas for the All-Star Game, there’s no game to be played until the Kings host Edmonton on February 15.

From that point of view, the players have a bit of added motivation, but the same can be said for Detroit on the other end.

The Kings, however, have the added element of playing for a complete roadtrip, and with a win tonight, that trip would conclude with a zero in the regulation loss column. While perhaps not concerned with the trip’s place in Kings history, it would stand alone with a victory tonight.

McLellan is hopeful that the desire to finish the trip with that zero intact is both a driving and motivating factor for the Kings this evening in Detroit.

“I sure hope there is,” he said. “To this point, the roadtrip has been quite good. It would be easy to say ‘oh, we can go home with this record’ but that’s not what we’re here for. We’re here to apply ourselves and give ourselves the best opportunity at winning, and going home with a really good record. I hope that the players will use that as a motivating tool today.

Well, Insiders – 60 minutes to go before the break! Two big points are at stake here for the Kings, who look to finish the trip on a high note against the Red Wings. 4:30 Pacific / 7:30 Local Time tonight. Talk soon!